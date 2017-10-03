Letter: Link is an investment in our community

The Tri-Cities is a wonderful place to live with affordable cost of living, great weather and excellent schools. I’ve been fortunate to grow up and raise my own family in Kennewick.
Moreover, I’ve been involved for over forty years in many community organizations and projects. As an active community member, I’m asking fellow Kennewick voters to support Proposition 17-4, which provides a minute but necessary and temporary sales tax increase.
We can build The Link — a new entertainment, convention and sports venue built between the Toyota Center and Convention Center. And those facilities would be renovated and expanded, with a new multipurpose sports arena and Broadway theater added.
We would no longer need to drive to Seattle or Spokane to see famous entertainers and Broadway shows. Our cities would attract more trade shows and event commerce.
Such enhancements will create new family recreation, sports and entertainment choices, attract new businesses, and — most importantly — would generate millions of dollars from tax revenues that will improve our roads, parks, public safety and our quality of life.
Let’s be progressive in our vision. Vote “yes” on The Link.
Ronald Hue, Kennewick
