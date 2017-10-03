Letter: When it comes to more pot stores, just say ‘no’

The Benton County Commissioners voted to ban any further expansion of marijuana stores in unincorporated parts of the county, as reported in the Tri-City Herald on Sept. 19.
The voters in Benton County voted against Initiative 502 in 2012, and after numerous changes were approved to start in 2016. This means that recreational marijuana could be sold in pot stores statewide. Oregon, Colorado and Washington were the first states to start selling, and now about 30 more states are looking at it. Why?
The governors of the states are addicted to the taxes it will bring in, which is in the millions and headed for billions. Governors can then use the money as they wish, and use other taxes for their intended purposes.
This locks out the voters approving taxes.
Marijuana is a Schedule 1 drug and should not be used for recreational purposes. Protect your homes and children from this growing moral danger.
Write, call, email, Facebook the newspaper and politicians, and get the word out that we support our commissioners who just say “no” to marijuana.
Richard Yrjanson, Kennewick
