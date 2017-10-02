Letters to the Editor

Letter: Link tax bad business for Kennewick retailers

October 02, 2017 02:40 PM

Here we go again, another run on our sales tax rate and still “only pennies on a $10 purchase.” As if we wouldn’t notice such a tiny amount.

But take a closer look at how those pennies add up and their effect on Kennewick’s retail economy. Let’s say you’re in the market for a car and you plan on spending $25,000. No matter where you live, if you buy it in Kennewick, the Link tax will cost you an extra fifty bucks. Not a lot of money, but it may be enough reason for people to shop elsewhere for such big-ticket items.

Their new strategy of adding a hockey rink to the plan is simply a transparent way of picking up the few hundred hockey mom votes that they lacked the last time this tax was on the ballot. What we need instead is a performing arts facility, which is exactly what some private individuals intend to do not far away.

Meanwhile, the convention center should focus on what they do best: going after small and medium-sized meetings and conventions, which is their core business. But bump up the sales tax? That does no favor to Kennewick retailers or their customers.

Bob Dowle, Kennewick

