Letter: Truck traffic should be diverted from 395

I would like to see truck traffic be required to use the bypass highway though Richland and south Kennewick, especially with the Southridge buildup and hospital area. There have been several accidents on the blue bridge and Highway 395 through Kennewick. Recently, there was a public transit bus hit by a potato truck. Fortunately, few were riding it and those people survived. Next time it could be a school bus with many children on the bus.
It is my perception that there are many potato trucks and other semi trucks that are less than safe. One truck driver told me that breaking for the first stop light going north on 395 entering Kennewick can be difficult even with an empty trailer.
For the short term, I would suggest all through truck traffic should be required to use the bypass. It is farther but may save fuel and will be safer. Besides, it will save a lot of repairs on 395.
For the long term, I would recommend a new bridge down river that would go to Finley and connect with highway south of Kennewick for all through traffic.
David Little, Pasco
Comments