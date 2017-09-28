Letter: Speed limit should be reduced to 60 on I-182

About a year ago, I sent the city of Richland a list of “things” they should address. One was the 70 mph speed limit on I-182 entering Richland from the west and continuing on past Road 68 in Pasco, where the limit is reduced to 60 mph. That, incidentally, is the same speed limit on I-82 going through Yakima. At the time of my inquiry a year ago, the city said that only the state could change the speed limit. That sounded like a “cop out” to me! Traffic has only gotten worse in the last year, and it is time to make a change.
Lowering the speed limit to 60 mph would make driving a lot safer, particularly for those motorists entering the east-bound lanes from Queensgate South and for those entering the west-bound lanes from Aaron Drive and from the Richland Bypass Highway. This would also make sense for those who are exiting I-182 and merging onto Highway 240 heading toward Kennewick, where the speed limit is already 60 mph.
I urge the city of Richland to work with the city of Pasco to implement this sensible safety improvement — and do not try to tell us that the new Duportail bridge will solve this safety problem.
Richard Moen, Richland
