Letters to the Editor

Letter: Thumbs up to Kadlec and top-notch staff

September 28, 2017 3:23 PM

A few years ago I had open heart surgery at Kadlec hospital. My stay was very pleasant and I had excellent care throughout my stay. The care I received was beyond my expectations; also the food was very good.

And again a few weeks ago I had outpatient surgery. Again I received excellent care throughout my stay. The emergency room staff and medical floor staff were proficient, caring and professional. The equipment for all testing was first rate. I was very pleased with the services provided by the hospital staff and the care center staff.

I highly recommend Kadlec hospital and staff to anyone.

Larry Koch, West Richland

