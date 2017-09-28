Letter: Thumbs up to Kadlec and top-notch staff

A few years ago I had open heart surgery at Kadlec hospital. My stay was very pleasant and I had excellent care throughout my stay. The care I received was beyond my expectations; also the food was very good.
And again a few weeks ago I had outpatient surgery. Again I received excellent care throughout my stay. The emergency room staff and medical floor staff were proficient, caring and professional. The equipment for all testing was first rate. I was very pleased with the services provided by the hospital staff and the care center staff.
I highly recommend Kadlec hospital and staff to anyone.
Larry Koch, West Richland
Comments