Letter: GOP should have known what it was getting with Trump

I hope Rep. Dan Newhouse is listening.
A simple question for you, the GOP Congress and Trump supporters: Now that Trump has betrayed you (over and over), when will you realize that, with Trump, the loyalty he cherishes so much only goes one way?
Loyalty means nothing when it can be bought and sold. It’s just too bad money-hungry Republicans can’t understand that.
You have been duped by an infamous con artist. And to make matters worse, he is exactly the same as he was well over 50 years ago. It takes a very special kind of stupid to be taken by a known con artist!
The GOP means nothing to this narcissist. He seems to think the universe revolves around him. He has made total fools of you (not that you weren’t doing a fine job of that all by yourselves).
Why do you think he never held power in the Democratic party?
Stupid is as stupid does! Now you pay for your stupidity.
Trump for prison 2017!
Ric Melton, Kennewick
