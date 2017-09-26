Letter: Trump fixing errors from Obama, Clinton eras

Our current president is getting rid of all of Obama and Bill Clinton’s errors. NAFTA under Clinton was a bad idea. Obama’s mistakes: 1. Making sure gay people can sue people who won’t serve them, but it doesn’t work the other way — again one-way rights. 2. Freedom of speech is supposed to be for all legal citizens, but with Obama, it only applies to liberals, who don’t pay attention, and to “illegal” immigrants — again, not right.
The stocks are heading up over this past year. Economy, finally going up — haven’t done that since Reagan’s years all the way through Clinton’s first term, until Clinton messed it up. Clinton didn’t finish the job in Desert Storm, and Clinton let people in and learn how to make plans to destroy on 9/11.
Frank Shaw, Richland
Comments