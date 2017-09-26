Letters: ‘Dreamers’ deserve legislative support

Several weeks ago, as I stood on the sidewalk with others along George Washington Way to show support for DACA recipients, I felt encouraged that the majority of drivers expressed enthusiastic agreement with thumbs up and waves. I was also encouraged by Rep. Dan Newhouse’s Sept. 11 website column recognizing that these young people have done nothing illegal. Since these kids had no choice, it is not right to punish children for the mistakes of their parents. He says that he has talked with many “Dreamers” who are outstanding young people who desire to improve our communities.
Various legislative solutions have been proposed. I think that the best bill is the DREAM Act, recently introduced in the Senate by Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Lindsey Graham (R-SC), and a companion bill with bipartisan support introduced in the House of Representatives. The DREAM Act would allow Dreamers to remain in the only country most have ever known and start them on a (13-year) path to citizenship.
Rep. Newhouse has supported several bills that would provide a long-term solution for Dreamers. You showed you agree. Now call Dan Newhouse’s D.C. office (202-225-5816) and ask him to support the DREAM Act.
Carol Larkin, Richland
