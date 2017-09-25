Letter: Dog owners have a duty to watch out for their pets

I pet sit and walk dogs out of my home with no fence, yet have never had any pets get loose, run in the streets or chase anyone. I make sure that we are safe and harnessed up before I even open the door to go on a walk.
So I am beside-myself floored that people — with or without fences — that I see on my dog-walking adventures do not have their dogs on a harness/leash or secured somehow while outside. Many times I have been charged by other dogs, some nice and some not.
It is irresponsible to own a dog and just let them out on their own hoping they don’t leave your yard.
It is not the dogs fault, it’s the owners fault!
Get out and walk you dog or keep them in your yard for their safety and others. Keep them safe from being hit by a car, charging other people and dogs, and possibly attacking others or getting attacked themselves!
Darcy Sherman, Kennewick
