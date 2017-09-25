Letters to the Editor

Letter: Like single-payer? Try the VA

September 25, 2017 1:30 PM

On Thursday, I woke up with my eye swollen shut and matted. It was a little painful, but not serious, so I cleaned it and put compresses on it throughout the day. It seemed better when I went to bed.

On Friday, I awoke to a worse situation. Not going into symptoms with you, but I called my health care provider: Veterans Affairs.

After three hours on the phone, talking with six bureaucrats, each with a different story, I still did not have an appointment for my eye.

Finally, after three more hours, a nurse called and told me I could get in next week if I was willing to drive the 80 miles one way to their facility. I accepted the appointment and then she told me that if it gets too bad, I could go to Urgent Care but I would have to pay for that myself.

If you want single-payer health care, I suggest this.

Be careful what you wish for, you might just get it.

Dennis Persinger, Benton City

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Car prowler in Kennewick caught on home security camera

Car prowler in Kennewick caught on home security camera 0:26

Car prowler in Kennewick caught on home security camera
More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism 1:44

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism
Girls dancing on the elevator for Snapchat surprised by scientist Bill Nye 0:11

Girls dancing on the elevator for Snapchat surprised by scientist Bill Nye

View More Video