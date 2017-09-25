Letter: Like single-payer? Try the VA

On Thursday, I woke up with my eye swollen shut and matted. It was a little painful, but not serious, so I cleaned it and put compresses on it throughout the day. It seemed better when I went to bed.
On Friday, I awoke to a worse situation. Not going into symptoms with you, but I called my health care provider: Veterans Affairs.
After three hours on the phone, talking with six bureaucrats, each with a different story, I still did not have an appointment for my eye.
Finally, after three more hours, a nurse called and told me I could get in next week if I was willing to drive the 80 miles one way to their facility. I accepted the appointment and then she told me that if it gets too bad, I could go to Urgent Care but I would have to pay for that myself.
If you want single-payer health care, I suggest this.
Be careful what you wish for, you might just get it.
Dennis Persinger, Benton City
