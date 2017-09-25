Letter: No more NFL after protests

What is happening to our nation in professional football?! Certainly players may enjoy the right to express their First Amendment rights on politics. But since when is the ceremony of displaying the American flag and the playing our national anthem at sporting events political?
It is a privilege we in America enjoy that has been purchased by the blood of hundreds of thousands of our fellow citizens. Standing at the national anthem and saluting the flag is a ceremony that shows respect for our nation and for the sacrifices others paid.
I am saddened and angered at the arrogance and disrespect shown by some professional football players and teams toward icons that show respect and honor to our nation and to those who paid the price. In this day of social media, surely there are better ways to express political beliefs without disrespecting America.
This nation has many problems. I give you that. But we have processes and guidelines to try to fix them.
Never miss a local story.
I love to watch football. I am grateful for college football. I personally choose to discontinue watching professional football because of the arrogance and disrespect of some players and teams.
Dick Stone, Kennewick
Comments