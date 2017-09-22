Letter: Highway improvements wonderful

The recent improvements to the intersection of highways 224 and 240 eastbound are wonderful, where they put in a merge lane so there is now a free right turn onto the bypass from West Richland.
However, there are alot of people who just don’t get it. They stop and just sit there.
I guess they need to put up a sign that states, “free right turn”. It is supposed to help traffic flow much better.
Now if we could only get a roundabout at Van Giesen and Grosscup, the traffic would flow even better in West Richland.
Carleen Golden, West Richland
