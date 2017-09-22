Letters to the Editor

Letter: Re-writing history is fiction come to life

September 22, 2017 2:48 PM

In regards to those who would change, remove or tear down historical statues or monuments depicting differing or personally distasteful ideologies: Read George Orwell’s political commentary/novel 1984. Although written two generations ago, it vividly describes a world in which facts, historical events and independent thought are crushed by an all-powerful government. To quote:

“Every record has been destroyed or falsified, every book rewritten, every picture has been repainted, every statue and street building has been renamed, every date has been altered. And the process is continuing day by day and minute by minute. History has stopped. Nothing exists except an endless present in which the Party is always right.”

Sound familiar?

Kimm Minkler, Kennewick

