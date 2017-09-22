Letter: Treason doesn’t rate memorials and statues

The Constitution (Article III, Section 3) defines treason as “levying war.” Confederate memorials celebrate treason. Realizing that destroying the USA was the only way to preserve slavery, all Confederate generals, including Lee, pledged allegiance to Jefferson Davis’ three-prong plan: destroy New York City, destroy Washington D.C. and kill Lincoln.
Lee’s loyalty wasn’t to Virginia — 40 percent of Virginians served the Union, including Brigadier General Nathaniel Lyon. Before abolitionists contemplated intrusions anywhere, Confederates started the Civil War by attacking the Federal Arsenal at Fort Sumter. Confederate aggression was never “service to our nation.”
The Confederacy demonstrated its contempt for “states’ rights” by invading three states: Kentucky, Missouri and Maryland, attempting to force them to secede. Also, they wanted Missouri’s federal arsenal. In Maryland, they came within 15 miles of Washington D.C. Their invasion into Pennsylvania at Gettysburg was their route to New York City, which Confederate arsonists firebombed twice.
Reaching Lee’s plantation, the U.S. Army freed his slaves. Punishing Lee’s treason, the Army contaminated his mansion by surrounding it with soldiers’ graves. This repugnance became Arlington National Cemetery. Lee’s soldiers ended the Civil War by deserting. General Grant’s pardon of Lee’s treason prohibited Lee from reactivating the War; or face prison.
Joy K. Rasch. Kennewick
