Letter: Will Jefferson Memorial be the next thing torn down?

I see the latest left-wing madness is to run around the country tearing down statues of Confederate heroes, all at the tax payers’ expense of course. Since there are statues of these traitors to the Union all over the South, this should keep us busy.
As long as they are trying to purge the existence of slavery from our past, perhaps they should go after a true slave abuser that some consider the founder of the Democrat Party. I am speaking of course of Thomas Jefferson, who lived in luxury his entire life off the sweat, blood and tears of several hundred slaves. He even slept with at least one of his slaves and most appalling of all, sold his own black children on into slavery.
I guess this means that the Jefferson Memorial in Washington DC must come down. At least his statue should be replaced with that of a less hypocritical patriot such as John Adams. The state of Virginia should of course burn Monticello. We can’t have that around to remind us of what took place there. Darn, I forgot about Mt. Rushmore. What to do, what to do?
Ralph Curran, Richland
