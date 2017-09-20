Letter: Why stop at statues? Tear it all down

We need to tear down ALL statues and relics and monuments to slavery and racism! We need to rename George Washington Way, Washington State, etc. But why stop there, you hypocrites? Brazil and other South American nations were more involved in slavery than America. Native Americans enslaved each other. We should tear down every Indian monument that recognizes any tribe that enslaved other Native Americans. Eliminate South America.
I believe we should tear down the pyramids and any other monument in Egypt due to their enslavement of Israelites and Africans and others.
In fact, Africa enslaved many of their own people and should be punished for past wrong doings.
Indonesia and the rest of Asia, the Middle East, etc., even now engage in slavery and racism. They must be punished.
You hypocrites. You who say “Save the planet,” “Save the Earth.” It is the history of the Earth to enslave people of other tribes, regions, nations, etc. We must DESTROY the Earth! Its very existence is representative of slavery and racism!
Daniel Crager, Kennewick
