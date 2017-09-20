Letter: Sue over prison overcrowding

Since Donald Trump wants to continue the failed war on drugs and a legacy of racial profiling and arrests of blacks and Latinos, he should be sued for not fulfilling his obligation to build enough prisons to hold all the inmates.
The GOP superstars, such as George W. Bush, Ronald Reagan, Bush Sr., and now Trump have benefitted from the incarceration of millions of drug users. However, the overcrowding that took place is still going to continue, and therefore should be grounds to sue Trump for overly filling prisons.
The war on drugs claims an arrest every 25 seconds and unfairly targets certain communities. If there was a less racist form of apartheid, would I want it? I think not.
Drugs are not the issue when presidents like Nixon wanted to spread their presidential powers over state and municipal police departments, resulting in American incarceration rates that the world has never seen.
Trump should be held accountable for his actions and be sued for allowing overcrowding to continue.
Eric Kalia, Richland
