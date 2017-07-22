Letter: Obamacare was designed to usher in one-payer system

Dr. Carl Olden stated, “The U.S. Senate worked behind closed doors to draft legislation that could change the future of health care in America.” I feel that the good doctor was not aware that when Obamacare was in the works, the Democrats had the door lock(s) changed. They were not just closed. The actual door was shown on FOX News.
Obamacare was not voted in by even one Republican. How could they vote in a 2,000-page document that they were encouraged to vote on without being read? The original bill didn’t live up to what was presented. It was built upon false promises with current and future disastrous results.
This act was designed to usher in a one-payer system, the federal government. If this is allowed to happen, it would bring in socialism, which looks good on paper but not in reality. Just look what socialism has done to Venezuela. The people have little food and their guns have been taken away. The bigger the federal government, the smaller the citizens rights become.
Watch out for any political party that wants to give out a lot of freebies. Who is to pay for them?
Joyce Johnson, Grandview
