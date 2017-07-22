Letters to the Editor

July 22, 2017 8:28 PM

Letter: Trump can’t stop saying bad things

I have been thinking of something my mother told me many years ago. I was having a hard time with a bully in my elementary school. She was always saying bad things about a lot of people and she blamed me for many things that were not true. Mother said many people say bad things and criticize others to make themselves look better.

I don’t think Donald Trump’s mother or anyone told him of this very true statement. It also is a very childish thing to do, but he can’t seem to understand this.

Jane Samples, Walla Walla

