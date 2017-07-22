Letters to the Editor

July 22, 2017 8:24 PM

Letter: Supporting McKay for Kennewick council

As a Kennewick resident, I am impressed with Bill McKay’s commitment to community interests. Bill has donated time and materials to schools to help with playground improvements for children. He doesn’t ask for any recognition and he’s just happy to help out and make a difference for kids.

Bill is a well-educated, successful and experienced business owner, and the kind of “roll up your sleeves and get it done” leader we so need. His orientation to “listen, learn, and lead” empowers him to make the very best decision for many. I believe he is well qualified to make a positive contribution as the at-large Position 4 councilman. I hope you’ll join with me in supporting Bill McKay for Kennewick City Council.

Robert Smart, Ph.D., Kennewick

