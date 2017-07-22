Letter: Watts will do excellent job representing Kennewick

Long before I could call her a friend, I knew Christy Watts as a hardworking, well-informed and energetic community advocate. I believe Kennewick will benefit greatly by her presence on the City Council.
Christy has held leadership roles in a variety of organizations that have improved the quality of life for the citizens of Kennewick. A few examples of these include the Columbia Center Rotary Charity board, the Benton and Franklin Counties Developmental Disabilities Advisory board, the Carousel of Dreams board, the Columbia Basin Veterans Coalition board and the Human Services Coalition.
Christy has endless energy, a genuine desire and the proven ability to work with others to contribute positively to our community. She will do an excellent job representing all of us as a City Council member.
Vote for Christy Watts, Kennewick City Council Position 4 — you will be glad you did!
Gail Blegen-Frost, Kennewick
