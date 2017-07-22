Letters to the Editor

July 22, 2017 8:24 PM

Letter: Monterey offers fresh vision for Richland

Jess Monterey offers a fresh vision for Richland. Our history as a government town resulted in a conservative culture that is insensitive to people.

When the government sold houses to private citizens in the 1950s, purchases by black people were not allowed even though they had played a critical part in the Manhattan Project. So, for decades we have been able to congratulate ourselves, interpreting a lack of cultural conflict as evidence of our open mindedness. Of course, the lack of conflict has been due to our homogenous population which was created by prejudice against minorities.

Jess offers a fresh, new approach focused on listening to all our residents. She is intelligent, ethical, and a strong advocate for community members who are fearful. She has supported efforts to have the city formally adapt an inclusivity resolution which supports all our citizens. The City Council has heard this recommendation from many citizens, including Jess, but has not acted on it. Please vote for Jess for Richland City Council Position 1.

Steve Baker, Richland

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Richland's Susan Schmieman remembers her son, Marine Sgt. Dietrich Schmieman

Richland's Susan Schmieman remembers her son, Marine Sgt. Dietrich Schmieman 0:38

Richland's Susan Schmieman remembers her son, Marine Sgt. Dietrich Schmieman

Quintero brothers maintain self defense claim, enter reduced pleas in Pasco killing 1:38

Quintero brothers maintain self defense claim, enter reduced pleas in Pasco killing
Fire destroys more than 20 boats in Texas marina 0:55

Fire destroys more than 20 boats in Texas marina

View More Video