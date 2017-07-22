Letter: Monterey offers fresh vision for Richland

Jess Monterey offers a fresh vision for Richland. Our history as a government town resulted in a conservative culture that is insensitive to people.
When the government sold houses to private citizens in the 1950s, purchases by black people were not allowed even though they had played a critical part in the Manhattan Project. So, for decades we have been able to congratulate ourselves, interpreting a lack of cultural conflict as evidence of our open mindedness. Of course, the lack of conflict has been due to our homogenous population which was created by prejudice against minorities.
Jess offers a fresh, new approach focused on listening to all our residents. She is intelligent, ethical, and a strong advocate for community members who are fearful. She has supported efforts to have the city formally adapt an inclusivity resolution which supports all our citizens. The City Council has heard this recommendation from many citizens, including Jess, but has not acted on it. Please vote for Jess for Richland City Council Position 1.
Steve Baker, Richland
