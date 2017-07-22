Letter: Follow law for political signs

To all politicians running for office, especially Richland City Council. You lose my vote when you can’t even follow the simple rules as established by the Richland Municipal Code (RCM 27.08.040) for the temporary placement of your political sign(s).
The first rule of the RMC states that “It is unlawful for any person to place, paste, paint, affix, or fasten on any utility pole, or on or immediately adjacent to the sidewalk, roadway, or on any public building or structure, or in any dedicated public park, any such sign, poster, or bill, or other advertising device when such facilities are located on public property or within public easement.”
For your information, the Keene Road Trail Corridor is entirely on city of Richland park property and in most places extends to past the northern curb line of Keene Road. This means that all the signs placed along Keene Road and the trail have been illegally placed and should be removed.
If you can’t follow a simple law as to where you place your political sign, I am definitely not going to trust your judgment on voting for issues of more importance.
Dave Bryant, Richland
