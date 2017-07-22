Letters to the Editor

July 22, 2017 8:23 PM

Letter: Watts cares about Kennewick and its citizens

I rarely write letters to the newspaper. However, I have chosen to write in support of Christy Watts for Kennewick City Council, Position 4.

Christy cares about Kennewick and its citizens. I appreciate her willingness to serve. I had the opportunity to work with Christy during her 15-year career as marketing and customer service manager for Ben Franklin Transit. I can personally attest to her strong work ethic and absolute integrity. Christy exhibits a remarkable balance of attention to detail with practicality. She can deal with a variety of people and personalities, yet not lose her cool and still get the job done. I see that as a gift that will be of great value to our City Council and the citizens of Kennewick.

Christy is a longtime resident of Kennewick and has a great affection for the people who work and play here. Over the years Christy acquired professional experience and community service too numerous to mention at this writing.

Christy is passionate about the community of Kennewick and will strive to understand the needs of all citizens. We need Christy. Christy needs you. Please vote for Christy Watts, Kennewick City Council, Position 4.

Susan Snowdy, Kennewick

