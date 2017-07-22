Letters to the Editor

July 22, 2017 8:23 PM

Letter: Where does Moran stand on marijuana sales?

I saw a sign on Bombing Range Road that council candidate Kate Moran supported marijuana sales in West Richland. Not knowing anything about her, I wrote to the candidate asking if it was true. The first response from Ms. Moran was current laws in West Richland prohibit pot sales. So I asked again.

The second response from Ms. Moran was to the effect that hot-button issues such as this are best left to a referendum.

Why not just answer yes or no? What other issues require referendums? Zoning issues? People can get quite passionate about those.

West Richland may be a small community, but it still requires strong political leadership, not someone who will pass the buck. Kate Moran seems to want to be elected without having to tell voters where she stands on a very important issue. I don’t believe that is in the best interest of the city.

John Dobken, West Richland

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Richland's Susan Schmieman remembers her son, Marine Sgt. Dietrich Schmieman

Richland's Susan Schmieman remembers her son, Marine Sgt. Dietrich Schmieman 0:38

Richland's Susan Schmieman remembers her son, Marine Sgt. Dietrich Schmieman

Quintero brothers maintain self defense claim, enter reduced pleas in Pasco killing 1:38

Quintero brothers maintain self defense claim, enter reduced pleas in Pasco killing
Fire destroys more than 20 boats in Texas marina 0:55

Fire destroys more than 20 boats in Texas marina

View More Video