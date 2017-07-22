Letter: Clean house on Richland City Council

It’s time to clean house on the Richland City Council. They have voted for everything that has come down the pike. It doesn’t matter how many people show up at the City Council meetings to say “no” on an issue — they vote for it anyway.
Bob Thompson has been there way too long. He’s starting to think he’s a member of the U.S. Congress. Developers show up with bags of money, and they can buy any piece of land in the city of Richland. This is why we have a paved desert policy. If they could sell the Columbia River, they would.
How about the $20 tab fee to pay for the proposed Duportail Bridge — oh, that’s a feel-good tax. Wow! The citizens really wanted that one. This City Council is out of touch, outdated, and needs to go. I’ll give the council credit for one thing — traffic congestion!
Ron Jones, Richland
