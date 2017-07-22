Letters to the Editor

July 22, 2017 8:22 PM

Letter: McKay will work hard to make Kennewick a better place

I would like to encourage everyone to vote for Bill McKay for the Kennewick City Council. I have known Bill for 20 years. Bill is a man who can be trusted and will do what he says he will do. He is a businessman in Kennewick, so he knows some of the problems that exist with our city.

We need someone who has a clear vision of the values we want for our families who live in this community. He will not allow Kennewick to become a sanctuary city, like so many that are in our state. He will abide by the laws to protect our community. Bill is a family man and knows how much we want to keep this city safe to raise our children and grandchildren in.

My vote will go for Bill, for I know he will address the needs of our community and work hard to make this a better place for all of us.

Lura Ackerman, Kennewick

