Letter: Watts will be a great Kennewick council member

It is my immense pleasure to endorse Christy Watts for the position of Kennewick Council Position #4. As a city manager, I know a good council member when I see one, and she will be a great one.
Christy’s accomplishments include being a longtime member of Rotary including president, and chairmanships for Continuum of Care, Carousel of Dreams, and the Veterans Coalition. She has served on the Rotary Charity Board, Badger Club Marketing Committee, Human Services Coalition, United Way fund raiser, American Heart Association Board, March of Dimes Board, Alliance for Livable and Sustainable Communities, JS Dreamland Express fundraiser, the Chamber of Commerce and Benton and Franklin Counties Developmental Disabilities Advisory Board.
As if that isn’t enough, I worked with Christy for 12 years at Ben Franklin Transit and was impressed by 11 pages of outreach which she was responsible for as the customer service and marketing manager in our Ambassador program. She has truly been an advocate for Tri-Cities programs and you won’t be disappointed if you vote for her!
Vote Christy Watts!
Debra Hughes, Vancouver
