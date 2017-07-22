Letters to the Editor

July 22, 2017 8:21 PM

Letter: Lattin devoted to law enforcement

I am writing to encourage voters to elect Ken Lattin as our next Benton County sheriff. I have known Ken and his family on a personal level for several years. He is a doting husband, father and grandfather and he conducts his personal life with integrity and devotion to law enforcement.

Through the years, I have seen Ken’s commitment and dedication to his field by furthering his education, earning a bachelor’s degree in organizational management, a master’s degree in criminal justice administration, and currently working on a doctorate in business administration, specializing in criminal justice. He also has a management certification through the Washington State Criminal Justice Training Commission.

Ken is a kind man and has shown his love for our community in a variety of ways: Vice President North American Motor Officers’ Association for Washington State, Benton Franklin Safe Kids Coalition, Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics, Vice President Kennewick Police Officers’ Benefit Association, and Secretary for the Kennewick Police Management Association.

Ken will breathe new life into the sheriff’s department with his many years of experience in law enforcement and his extensive education. I look forward to seeing what he will accomplish as our new Benton County sheriff.

Cory Lester, Kennewick

