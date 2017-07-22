Letter: Lattin is a tireless advocate for children

I would like to encourage people to vote for Ken Lattin for Benton County sheriff. I first met Ken many years ago when he was the first DARE officer for KPD. I am a retired Kennewick School District teacher and know Ken to be a strong supporter of schools and, more specifically, a tireless advocate for children.
Over the years I have spent time with Ken’s family, and I know him to be a loving husband and dad, who is faithfully devoted to his family.
Ken is also passionate about making Benton County the best possible place to live. He has lived here all his life and has diligently served as a Kennewick police officer for 28 years. Both his experience and his integrity make him the best candidate for sheriff. Ken is dedicated to maintaining the highest levels of accountability, increasing public trust through community partnerships, and offering transparency of the sheriff’s office to the citizens of Benton County.
This is our community. Let’s help keep it great and work toward making it even better. Ken Lattin is the clear choice to lead us in that endeavor. Vote Ken Lattin for Benton County sheriff.
Donna Grubaugh, West Richland
