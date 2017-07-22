Letters to the Editor

Letter: Lattin dedicated to people and community

July 22, 2017 8:20 PM

I haven’t known Ken Lattin very long, but what I can absolutely say about him is that he cares about you. This is a man who has dedicated his life to people and community. I will be voting for him for Benton County sheriff because I trust his philosophies and ideals.

Have a conversation with him and you will know that he comes from a place of care and concern for his fellow man. Watch his Facebook posts and you can see his dedication to his lifelong career as a correctional officer. He has worn many hats within his career, all of which are about helping his people. This is a man you want on your side. Approachable, genuine and honest.

With Ken Lattin as Benton County sheriff, we, as a community will be getting a leader who knows how to lead from a place of compassion and is dedicated to making our community the best it can be.

Jessica Hendricks, Plymouth

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Are 'leafers' really a thing?

    Ever heard of the tourists who flock north by bus, car, plane and train to watch the leaves change each autumn? There's a term for them.

Are 'leafers' really a thing?

Are 'leafers' really a thing? 1:49

Are 'leafers' really a thing?
See border wall prototypes at Otay Mesa Port of Entry from above 5:10

See border wall prototypes at Otay Mesa Port of Entry from above
Archaeologist assesses rare artifact discovery 1:21

Archaeologist assesses rare artifact discovery

View More Video