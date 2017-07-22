Letter: Lattin dedicated to people and community

I haven’t known Ken Lattin very long, but what I can absolutely say about him is that he cares about you. This is a man who has dedicated his life to people and community. I will be voting for him for Benton County sheriff because I trust his philosophies and ideals.
Have a conversation with him and you will know that he comes from a place of care and concern for his fellow man. Watch his Facebook posts and you can see his dedication to his lifelong career as a correctional officer. He has worn many hats within his career, all of which are about helping his people. This is a man you want on your side. Approachable, genuine and honest.
With Ken Lattin as Benton County sheriff, we, as a community will be getting a leader who knows how to lead from a place of compassion and is dedicated to making our community the best it can be.
Jessica Hendricks, Plymouth
