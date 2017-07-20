Letter: Say no to pot store on Arena Road

While the sale of marijuana is allowed under state law, our community voted overwhelmingly against such activity. Now, the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board wishes to force West Richland to accept a retail marijuana store on Arena Road. While this store may be physically located in unincorporated Benton County it is, in essence, situated within West Richland, as our community surrounds it.
As a retired FBI special agent in charge, during my career I witnessed the detrimental impact drug use often has on individuals, families and communities. Although West Richland was recently rated as one of the best cities to raise a family, and the sixth-safest community in Washington state, I predict those rankings will drop if the Arena Road marijuana store goes forward.
Further, the West Richland Police Department will be responding to incidents occurring near this store. Increased traffic will frustrate residents and more road upkeep will be required by our Public Works department. Also, with school bus stops, a preschool and homes in the area, the reasons for saying, “no” are compelling. West Richland is a great family-oriented community and the Arena Road marijuana store is not just wrong — it is completely unacceptable.
Fred Brink, West Richland
