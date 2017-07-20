Letter: McKay would spend every tax dollar responsibly

We are endorsing Bill McKay for Kennewick City Council. We have known Bill and Cindy since 1996. He has been a successful dairy and cattleman. He has served on the national board of Idaho, nominated by his peers to represent the National Meat Export Federation Board. These experiences give him the leadership and knowledge to work with diverse individuals. Bill has experience as an account and commercial loan officer, and is a successful business owner. He also is on the Washington Self Storage Association Board.
We know that Bill will work hard to make sure every tax dollar is spent responsibly. He wants transparency in city government and small business growth without being over-regulated. He would support and fund law enforcement that would help our officers curtail drug and gang activity. We know he supports legal immigration and opposes illegal immigration. He would make our City Council stronger.
We have been business owners for 37 years in Kennewick and have looked to Bill for business advice. He is a hardworking, straight-shooting, honest Christian man.
Dick and Vicki Brown, Dick Brown Associates, Kennewick
Comments