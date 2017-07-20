Letter: Vote Perales for Kennewick council

It’s time to have young leaders who will contribute to the future of Kennewick. We need a proven leader who understands the issues and who will always put Kennewick first. Leo Perales has worked hard to create a safer and stronger Kennewick where everyone can thrive.
I appreciate his determination to make people’s lives around him better and I tell him this every chance I get, because Leo is my husband.
I believe it’s time that Kennewick has a leader like him. From sitting on the Benton County Planning Commission to being a Kennewick Housing Authority commissioner, he has demonstrated to this city that he possesses the experience and knowledge to take on this role. Then again, it isn’t just his experience that makes him right for the job, it’s his relentless pursuit to make Kennewick a place that will work for everyone.
He is willing to sit down with anyone and discuss issues. He demonstrated that with outgoing Councilman Bob Parks after Parks posted a contentious meme. That’s what leaders do, they find common ground and put the community first. We need that more than ever.
Please vote for Leo Perales to Kennewick City Council Position #4.
Janette Perales, Kennewick
Comments