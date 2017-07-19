Letter: Vote Hatcher for sheriff

Two candidates are running for the office of sheriff in Benton County. One is our current sheriff, Jerry Hatcher. He has over 21 years of dedicated service with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office and has served as a patrol deputy, corporal, sergeant, lieutenant, captain, undersheriff and currently our interim sheriff.
The other candidate is the public information officer for the Kennewick Police Department, conducting press conferences regarding crimes that have occurred in Kennewick and reports on the quality enforcement that the other Kennewick police officers conduct.
As the retired sheriff of Benton County, I have known both of these candidates since they started with their respective agencies. The decision of who to support is very easy. One has 21 years of dedicated service with the sheriff’s office in all divisions. Sheriff Hatcher has the support and endorsements of every police chief in Benton County and every sheriff in the entire state of Washington. His opponent has no management or administrative experience, which is vital to successfully running the sheriff’s office.
Please join me in voting to keep Sheriff Jerry Hatcher as our sheriff of Benton County.
Retired Benton County Sheriff Larry D. Taylor, Richland
