Letter: Re-elect Gilmour to Richland council

Dori Luzzo Gilmour has a vision for Richland. Her passion for the city and its people should be apparent to anyone who has spoken with her on the subject of Council Position #7. Simply put, Dori is running in this election because she wants to make a difference; she wants to ensure the success and wellness of the city’s residents.
Dori engages with the community and listens to people’s concerns, fully aware that her job is to represent the interests of the people. The Richland community already knows that Dori will honor her position on the City Council and that she holds herself to the high standards such a position requires.
With Dori on the City Council, Richland will have someone devoted to a number of important issues that will improve the way we live. If you want to see the city of Richland flourish and grow in the coming years, you should vote for Dori Luzzo Gilmour for Position #7.
Marisa Quirk, Richland
