Letters to the Editor

July 19, 2017 1:25 PM

Letter: Not government’s responsibility to provide health care

Whether the Republicans should have had a bill ready for the president to sign after eight years of dissatisfaction with Obamacare is irrelevant. It is a red herring.

The real problem is that we as a nation have been sold on the idea that it is a federal government responsibility to provide health care to all citizens, perhaps even to all people who somehow are in the United States. This we cannot afford.

It is time for personal responsibility to once again take center stage. It is not the federal government’s responsibility to provide medical insurance to all people.

Keith Christensen, Richland

