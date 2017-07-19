Letters to the Editor

Letter: Trump should be removed from office

July 19, 2017 1:25 PM

How much more must the American public condone as acceptable behavior and inability to govern in the performance of our president?

We should not need to accept:

▪  A man and his allies who are under serious scrutiny for connections to Russia involving cooperative efforts to influence a presidential election.

▪  A man who is likely involved in obstruction of justice and disregard for the Constitution.

▪  Jared Kushner, a complete political rookie, acting as a point man in dealing with major international issues.

▪  Ongoing “tweets” that diminish the office, demean individuals and hinder legislative action.

▪  A demand for the creation of a national voter registration roster; the perfect tool to manipulate elections.

▪ The removal of all restrictions concerning the environment, banking and corporate transactions.

▪  Health care indifference concerning the real needs of millions of Americans.

▪  Press briefings with no visual interaction; an obvious shutdown of quality communication.

▪  The ongoing and persistent undermining of the media and press.

▪  A State Department that is almost non-existent.

▪  A very suspect conflict of financial interests with his business empire.

There is more, but space is limited. Donald Trump daily promotes his own personal and dangerous agenda. He is rapidly taking our democracy backward.

He should be removed from office.

Lee Walmsley, Richland

