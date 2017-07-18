Letter: There is voter fraud in almost every state

The media is still chastising President Trump regarding his claim of voter fraud. A 2015 study found that there were 226 counties among 42 states that had more registered voters than voting-age population.
The evidence is clear, there is voter fraud in almost every state. To vote in the United States a person must be a citizen. In Washington state to falsify a claim of citizenship on a voter registration form is a class C felony (RCW 29A.08.210). Yet the potential for voter fraud in Washington is immense given that the requirement for voter registration is simply any document establishing identity (driver’s license?), date of birth and address. Then simply check the box confirming citizenship. A driver’s license can be obtained in Washington without proof of citizenship. RCW 29A.08.107 requires the secretary of state to confirm that the information provided on a voter registration is correct. There is no requirement to verify citizenship.
Now comes our Secretary of State Kim Wyman, who proclaims the suggestion of widespread voter fraud to be “ludicrous on its face” and refuses to cooperate with the White House effort to root out fraud. Is there something we the taxpaying citizen voters should know?
Dennis Carlyle, Kennewick
