Letter: Richland’s taxpayers are powerless

I’ve noticed potholes on most Richland roads. It seems the heavily traveled roads are in the worst condition.
Nowadays Goethals from Lee to Aaron, Wellsian Way from Lee to Aaron, Jadwin from Gillespie to Adams get a lot of through traffic headed out of town. I think drivers know they don’t have as many stop lights to maneuver and can beat the George Washington Way traffic, which is also backed up from Swift to Aaron Drive.
Now comes the rub!
If you’re a Richland resident, your car tabs are going up by $20 a year per vehicle for road repairs and Duportail bridge into West Richland. Have you got a car, a truck and a boat? That’s 60 bucks a year unless they decide to include your boat and trailer. Just add a twenty.
We’re going to pay for Franklin county and Benton county’s travels through Richland. Welcome to Richland’s big government’s power over its powerless taxpayers!
Randolph Sims, Richland
