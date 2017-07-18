Letters to the Editor

July 18, 2017 7:03 PM

Letter: McKay will support business on Kennewick council

My father, Tom O’Brien, and I own and operate O’Brien Construction. We are proud to support Bill McKay for City Council. Other candidates say they support small business, but McKay is a small businessman and invested/risked his own money to build a business in Kennewick.

Several times, he has been through the very difficult, time-consuming, commercial building permitting process to build his self-storage facility. He experienced the single-family home permitting process when he built his own home. He has also worked many years as a commercial loan officer in the Tri-Cities, so he knows how and what it takes to run a business from that perspective.

Bill has two sons and six grandchildren who live in Kennewick, one owns his own construction company and the other is a doctor. That is six more reasons he will be a good councilman.

We need someone on the City Council who can say I have been there and done that, not just say I think I know what small business needs or I support small business. Bill McKay has walked the walk, not just talked the talk. Please join me in voting for Bill McKay for Kennewick City Council.

Zak O’Brien, Kennewick

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

What's it like to drive distracted? Check it out

What's it like to drive distracted? Check it out 1:08

What's it like to drive distracted? Check it out
Battle of the Badges: Shopping Dash 0:39

Battle of the Badges: Shopping Dash
Justin Timberlake consoles woman hit by errant tee shot at celebrity golf event 4:17

Justin Timberlake consoles woman hit by errant tee shot at celebrity golf event

View More Video