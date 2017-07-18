Letter: McKay will support business on Kennewick council

My father, Tom O’Brien, and I own and operate O’Brien Construction. We are proud to support Bill McKay for City Council. Other candidates say they support small business, but McKay is a small businessman and invested/risked his own money to build a business in Kennewick.
Several times, he has been through the very difficult, time-consuming, commercial building permitting process to build his self-storage facility. He experienced the single-family home permitting process when he built his own home. He has also worked many years as a commercial loan officer in the Tri-Cities, so he knows how and what it takes to run a business from that perspective.
Bill has two sons and six grandchildren who live in Kennewick, one owns his own construction company and the other is a doctor. That is six more reasons he will be a good councilman.
We need someone on the City Council who can say I have been there and done that, not just say I think I know what small business needs or I support small business. Bill McKay has walked the walk, not just talked the talk. Please join me in voting for Bill McKay for Kennewick City Council.
Zak O’Brien, Kennewick
