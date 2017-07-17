Letter: Watts best choice for Kennewick council

It is time to bring a woman’s perspective and new ideas to the Kennewick City Council. Christy Watts will be an excellent addition.
I have known Christy Watts for 15 years. Christy will work hard for the city and residents to ensure that Kennewick is a safe and livable community welcoming to ethnic diversity and gender, along with increased collaboration with public and private agencies.
Christy’s new ideas, enthusiasm and energy, plus her professional experience in public relations, marketing and her community volunteering, will make her the best choice for Position #4, Kennewick City Council.
Celesta Langlo, Kennewick
