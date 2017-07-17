Letter: Lattin will make positive changes as sheriff

I want to publicly state my support for Ken Lattin as Benton County sheriff. I have known Ken Lattin and his family for over 20 years. He takes his roles as husband, father and grandfather very seriously and gives his whole heart to his family.
I recently sat and spoke with Ken during a community event. We were able to catch up and he showed me pictures of his family, and filled me in on all they were doing. Being a stay-at-home mom of four girls one thing I look for and value in a candidate is a passion for their family. Ken Lattin has this passion and I know that it also carries over into his passion for his community, especially since he is a lifelong resident of the Tri-Cities.
As we spoke that day we discussed his ideas and thoughts on moving forward as sheriff. I loved hearing his heart and focus for our community and all the fresh ideas he had. Specifically his points and thoughts on immigration issues our area faces. His commitment to make positive changes in our area is strong and I know he will follow through.
Tiffany Ramirez, Kennewick
