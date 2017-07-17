Letter: Support Rachel Road extension that doesn’t bisect preserve

I have been closely following the progress of the Rachel Road alignment study, having attended both public open houses as well as presentations to the Parks and Recreation Commission and City Council. I applaud the process and strongly support the study’s recommendation of Alignment G (across from Lorayne J Blvd).
This alignment does not bisect Amon Creek Natural Preserve and has minimal impact on wetland. This recommendation was unanimously supported by the Parks and Recreation Commission. I encourage our City Council to follow the recommendation of the study and the Park and Recreation Commission to adopt Alignment G for the Leslie to Steptoe connection.
Dirk Peterson, Richland
