Letter: Re-elect Francik for Pasco council

Pasco, do you realize how lucky we are to have someone of Rebecca Francik’s integrity and experience working for us? She is an amazing and dedicated lady.
I’ve known Rebecca since her kids were students in my eighth-grade history classes. She raised great kids and now uses her time and talent to teach other Pasco kids. But much of her energy is devoted to serving on the Pasco City Council — a job she loves. She is articulate, open-minded, a voice of reason and very hardworking when it comes to representing us wisely. She does her homework researching the issues, and is always willing to go the extra mile to serve on a committee or represent us on Tri-City groups like the Public Facilities District.
Both Rebecca and her husband are very active participants and supporters of our local performing arts organizations. Rebecca’s devotion to this community is a wonderful gift for which we should thank our lucky stars. We should make sure she keeps working for us by re-electing her to the Pasco City Council!
Jan Greenwell, Pasco
