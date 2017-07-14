Letter: Support Watts for Kennewick council

As a longtime resident, I support Christy Watts for Kennewick City Council (Position 4) as a voice with a fresh perspective for our city and its future. It is time for Christy’s enthusiasm and experience to be put to work for the good citizens of Kennewick.
Her career has demonstrated tireless service and great success. Particularly, her past involvement in civic and social efforts and her current list of priorities are inspiring, and align with my own. We need a woman on the City Council, a woman with a voice and experience, and it should be Christy Watts.
She is kind yet firm, capable, and has the right background to contribute to the council powerfully. Please join me in supporting her campaign.
Salem Snowdy, Kennewick
Comments