Letter: Vote McKay for Kennewick council

I recommend Bill McKay as a great addition to the Kennewick City Council. Raised on a farm in Idaho, Bill knows how to work. His background includes an accounting degree from Boise State University and several years of experience as a financial consultant in the farming industry. I met Bill about 20 years ago when his banking work brought him to Kennewick. Since moving to Kennewick he has put down roots and took the risk to start his own business. He now owns and operates 27th Avenue Self Storage in Kennewick.
Bill’s involvement with the city planning process initially occurred during the design and construction of his self-storage facility. This experience gives him additional insight to the city planning and oversight process. Since his construction extensively used local contractors, he also understands many of the challenges of contractors and city officials working together to obtain permits, inspections and approvals in order to approve and finish a high-quality project.
I believe Bill McKay brings a unique set of knowledge and experience which would add future benefits to the oversight of the Kennewick City Council.
John Hubbard, Kennewick
