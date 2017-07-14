Letters to the Editor

July 14, 2017 9:05 PM

Letter: Vote Lattin for sheriff

I would like to express my support of Ken Lattin for the position of Benton County sheriff. I have had the opportunity to know Ken on a professional level for the past 10 years.

Ken Lattin is well-known for his community involvement in a personal and professional capacity. As a lifelong resident of Benton County, Ken understands the issues facing our community. Ken has been an advocate of a drug court and mental health court, as well as programs to reduce inmate recidivism. Ken possesses the professional experience in law enforcement with over 28 years, as well as the education and training necessary to fill the role of sheriff.

Notably, Ken is known for his approachability, integrity, transparency, and honesty — most visible in his dealings with the media and the public. I have full confidence that Ken will fulfill the role of sheriff in a fair, expedient and competent manner. Vote Ken Lattin for Benton County sheriff.

Darlene Mendoza, Kennewick

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Partners N Pals Horseback Riding Day

Partners N Pals Horseback Riding Day 0:43

Partners N Pals Horseback Riding Day
Tri-City chase ends in crash, arrest of robbery suspect 0:33

Tri-City chase ends in crash, arrest of robbery suspect
You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready? 1:23

You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready?

View More Video