Letters to the Editor

July 15, 2017 12:18 PM

Letter: Verbally attacking someone online not a mature reaction

Not too long ago a student at Western Washington University posted an article to the Odyssey concerning the Richland High School Bombers and questioned if a “Bomber” is really an appropriate mascot for anything. Frankly, I don’t care about the mascot in the slightest, I am not at all concerned with it.

However, I am concerned with the awful reaction she got from an opinion piece. It was ridiculous. This piece may not have been a popular opinion, but it was well-written, thought out and detailed. I read the comments and she was being ripped apart and terrorized by a lot of people who clearly didn’t even read the entirety of the article. It was sickening. She received death threats and threats to her family over an opinion piece.

If you saw this article and were immediately enraged to the point of just being a jerk to a 20-year-old voicing her personal opinion on social media, then you really need to reevaluate your priorities. If you think verbally attacking someone online is a reasonable, mature reaction to hearing something you don’t agree with, you need to grow up. There is no scenario where that is acceptable behavior. Shame on you.

Stephanie Lee Demetreon, Richland

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Partners N Pals Horseback Riding Day

Partners N Pals Horseback Riding Day 0:43

Partners N Pals Horseback Riding Day
Tri-City chase ends in crash, arrest of robbery suspect 0:33

Tri-City chase ends in crash, arrest of robbery suspect
You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready? 1:23

You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready?

View More Video